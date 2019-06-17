ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a musical night on Thursday to pay tribute to late musician and poet Ustad Shaukat Manzoor, who died in April this year.

A musical event, presided by famous poet Sarmad Sehbai, will be held under the supervision of Fun Kada Pakistan, Performing Art Circle and Mosiqaar Welfare Trust on June 20 at the conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Prominent personalities from cultural and literary circle would share their thoughts and feelings about the late artist to acknowledge the services he rendered in different forms of traditional music of the country.

The event aims to remember his meritorious services delivered in the field of music for which he rightly deserved state level recognition.