PAL to organize three-day workshop on ‘Fiction’ from July 18

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

will organize a three-day workshop on “Fiction” (Novel, Criticism,

Short Story) by emerging new writers from July 18-20.

Renowned scholar Arshad Waheed, Dr. Najeeba Arif and Dr.

Ravish Nadeem would provide the guidance to the youngsters.

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio told APP that

training workshops would definitely be a source of encouragement

and guidance for new emerging writers.

He said that the emerging writers from other cities can

also participate in the workshops but the travelling and lodging

& boarding expenses would be borne by themselves.

However, PAL would favour them while providing its Writers’

Caf‚ at discounted rates as well there is no registration fee for

the workshops as well.