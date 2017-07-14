ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)
will organize a three-day workshop on “Fiction” (Novel, Criticism,
Short Story) by emerging new writers from July 18-20.
Renowned scholar Arshad Waheed, Dr. Najeeba Arif and Dr.
Ravish Nadeem would provide the guidance to the youngsters.
Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio told APP that
training workshops would definitely be a source of encouragement
and guidance for new emerging writers.
He said that the emerging writers from other cities can
also participate in the workshops but the travelling and lodging
& boarding expenses would be borne by themselves.
However, PAL would favour them while providing its Writers’
Caf‚ at discounted rates as well there is no registration fee for
the workshops as well.
PAL to organize three-day workshop on ‘Fiction’ from July 18
ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)