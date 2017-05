ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

will organize a “Na’atiya Mushaira” on June 9 at Conference Hall of the

Academy.

PAL Chairman, Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio and eminent poets

from various parts of the country will participate in the event.

`Naat’ is an important component of literature and few people

are blessed to write it.