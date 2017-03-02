PAL to organise weekly book bazaar from Friday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a two-day Weekly Book Bazaar here on Friday.
According to a PAL official, the publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will set up their stalls at Weekly Book Bazaar.
The Bazaar will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Books on various subjects will be available at the bazaar on discounted rates.
He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book reading culture in the country.
