PAL to organise literary function on Hindko poet

PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Peshawar chapter in collaboration with Hindko Academy will organise a function in connection with the life and literary services of mystic Hindko language poet, Ahmad Ali Sain here on Tuesday in Ittefaq Kidney Centre, Gulbahar.

On this occasion, prominent scholars, writers and poets beside speaking on his personality, art, teachings and mystic thinking will also pay tributes to him, said a statement.