PAL to arrange “Meet A Writer Over A Cup of Tea” session with Sarfraz Shahid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):The Writer’s Cafe being run by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a 32nd session of it’s literary program under the series “Meet A Writer Over A Cup of Tea” with prominent humorist poet and intellectual Sarfraz Shahid.

The programme will be held on July 19 (Thursday) in the PAL, said a news release issued here.

Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would be participating in the event. Literary works by Sarfraz Shahid would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on the background of his most celebrated literary work.