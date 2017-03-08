PAL organizes ‘Khawateen Mushaira’

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Wednesday organized a “Khawateen Mushaira in Pakistani Languages” in connection with World Women Day.

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio in his remarks

welcomed the women poetess in the Mushaira.

He said the literary activities would promote peace, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

He paid rich tribute to the women for their contributions in

the field of literature and education.

Mushaira was presided by Parveen Tahir and Dr Nahid Qamar was

the chief guest on the occasion.

Mushaira was conducted by Durr e Shehwar Tusif and Fakhira

Nowreen.

Eminent Poetesses including Bint e Zainab, Samina Tabbasum,

Farhana Ali, Bushra Saeed, Rukhsana Sehar, Rifat Wahid, Haya

Qureshi, Farhat Jabian Virk, Sara Gilani, Farzana Naaz, Rizwana Sayed, Noshaba Hashmi and others were presented their poetry in the Mushaira and got appreciation from the participants.