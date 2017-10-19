PAL national songs’ competition to rejuvenate patriotism in students

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Pakistan Academy Letters (PAL) has started receiving applications from contestants for national songs writing competition aimed at rejuvenating patriotism in students across the country.

This was revealed by PAL’s Coordinator Hassan Abbas while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said PAL was planning 70-year freedom celebrations and students from matric to PhD are eligible to participate in the competition and may submit their consents by November 15.

He said national cohesion, peace, brotherhood and mutual affection would be the basic themes of the songs to explore talent and involve younger generations in healthy activities.

“Our department had held the workshops in the July under the supervision of Dr. Arshad Nishat a seasoned poet and professor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in which participants were being trained regarding basics of poetry” Abbas said.

The senior and prominent poets, he said, would be judges and their names would not be disclosed to ensure transparency . The first, second and third position holder would receive the cash prizes of Rs. 20,000 , 15,000 and 10,000 respectively, he added.

The Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage had already doubled the amount of funds for literary society to acknowledge writers and poets contribution, he added.