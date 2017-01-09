PAL, Gujrat University arranges Sufi night at National Library

ISLAMABAD Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in

collaboration with University of Gujrat organized a Sufi Night here

at National Library Islamabad on Sunday evening.

The students of Gujrat and International Singer of Turkey

Ersin Faikzade performed in the musical show arranged in

the honour of delegates of four-day International Literary

conference on Language, Literature and Society.

The audience highly appreciated the performance of students

who presented plays in the show.

Later, Turkish Singer Ersin Faikzade performed and entertained

the jam packed National Library Auditorium.

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof. Dr Muhammad

Qasim Bughio, Managing Director National Book Foundation Prof. Dr

Inamul Haq Javeid, foreign delegates, writers, scholars and poets

attended the musical night.