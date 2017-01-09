PAL, Gujrat University arranges Sufi night at National Library

ISLAMABAD Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in
collaboration with University of Gujrat organized a Sufi Night here
at National Library Islamabad on Sunday evening.
The students of Gujrat and International Singer of Turkey
Ersin Faikzade performed in the musical show arranged in
the honour of delegates of four-day International Literary
conference on Language, Literature and Society.
The audience highly appreciated the performance of students
who presented plays in the show.
Later, Turkish Singer Ersin Faikzade performed and entertained
the jam packed National Library Auditorium.
Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof. Dr Muhammad
Qasim Bughio, Managing Director National Book Foundation Prof. Dr
Inamul Haq Javeid, foreign delegates, writers, scholars and poets
attended the musical night.
