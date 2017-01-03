PAL finalizes preparation for holding Int’ conference on literature

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has
finalized all preparations to organize a four-day “International
Conference on Language, Literature and Society” (ICLLS) in
collaboration with various universities from January 5.
The four-day international conference will start on January 5
and conclude on January 8.
This was stated by Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim
Bughio, while talking to APP on Tuesday.
He said that the purpose of the said conference is to explore
the contribution of literature and academia in bringing about
positive changes in the society.
“Writers, linguists, research scholars and academics from
across the globe will participate in the said conference to exchange
their research work and developments in the field,” he said.
He said that the conference aims to deepen understanding of
contemporary literature being produced in context of peace building
and social development of different countries around the globe.
He said that Pakistan has rich legacy of literature with
multi-lingual diversity, adding that the literature being a part of
cultural heritage of any country plays a vital role in projecting
country’s soft image at home and abroad.
He said that the main goal of the conference is to seek and
explore new and innovative trends and challenges of research in
Language and Literature across the world and its impact on society.
Prof. Dr Qasim Bughio said that the Conference will promote
studies in the field of languages, linguistics and society and will
serve as an international forum for researchers, scholars,
educators, practitioners, postgraduate students and experts in
relevant fields to exchange ideas, research results and good
practices.
The scholars and writers would present their papers
on various topics incuding literature and Culture in Language,
Role of literature in Developing Pragmatic Competence, Literature as
Articulation of Culture, Literature as Social Discourse, Literature
and Globalization, Contemporary Approaches to Literature, World
Literature, Comparative Literature, Modern Literature, Classical
Literature, Pakistani Literature, Folk Literature, Historical and
Political Literature, Gender and South Asian literature, Gender
identities in literature, Minorities in Literature, Literature and
Religion, Literature and other Arts, Literature and Performing Art,
Literature as a unifying factor, Literature and Music, Literature
and Media, Literature and Criticism, Geopolitical Issues in
Literature, Representation and Resistance in Post-colonial
Literature and Literary Studies.
