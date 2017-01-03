PAL finalizes preparation for holding Int’ conference on literature

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has

finalized all preparations to organize a four-day “International

Conference on Language, Literature and Society” (ICLLS) in

collaboration with various universities from January 5.

The four-day international conference will start on January 5

and conclude on January 8.

This was stated by Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim

Bughio, while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said that the purpose of the said conference is to explore

the contribution of literature and academia in bringing about

positive changes in the society.

“Writers, linguists, research scholars and academics from

across the globe will participate in the said conference to exchange

their research work and developments in the field,” he said.

He said that the conference aims to deepen understanding of

contemporary literature being produced in context of peace building

and social development of different countries around the globe.

He said that Pakistan has rich legacy of literature with

multi-lingual diversity, adding that the literature being a part of

cultural heritage of any country plays a vital role in projecting

country’s soft image at home and abroad.

He said that the main goal of the conference is to seek and

explore new and innovative trends and challenges of research in

Language and Literature across the world and its impact on society.

Prof. Dr Qasim Bughio said that the Conference will promote

studies in the field of languages, linguistics and society and will

serve as an international forum for researchers, scholars,

educators, practitioners, postgraduate students and experts in

relevant fields to exchange ideas, research results and good

practices.

The scholars and writers would present their papers

on various topics incuding literature and Culture in Language,

Role of literature in Developing Pragmatic Competence, Literature as

Articulation of Culture, Literature as Social Discourse, Literature

and Globalization, Contemporary Approaches to Literature, World

Literature, Comparative Literature, Modern Literature, Classical

Literature, Pakistani Literature, Folk Literature, Historical and

Political Literature, Gender and South Asian literature, Gender

identities in literature, Minorities in Literature, Literature and

Religion, Literature and other Arts, Literature and Performing Art,

Literature as a unifying factor, Literature and Music, Literature

and Media, Literature and Criticism, Geopolitical Issues in

Literature, Representation and Resistance in Post-colonial

Literature and Literary Studies.