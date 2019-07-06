PakU19 aims to make it 7-0 against South Africa on Sunday

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Pakistan U19 are fully focused on winning the seventh and final 50-over match and with it clean-sweeping the South Africa U19 when the two teams line-up for the one last time tomorrow, Sunday at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban, South Africa.

Pakistan U19 had won the previous six 50-over matches by 17 runs, four wickets, six wickets, 88 runs, 116 runs and 60 runs, respectively. Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir is all thrilled with the results and looks forward to win the last 50-over match and complete a clean-sweep in the series.