Pak’s Ambassador visits CENTCOM headquarters in Florida

WASHINGTON, Jun 1 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United

States Aizaz Chaudhry and US Commander CENTCOM Gen Joseph Votel reaffirmed resolve to work together in defeating terrorism in the region during a meeting in Florida.

The two met during a visit by Ambassador Chaudhary to US Central

Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in the city of Tampa. The Ambassador was received by Gen Votel.

They exchanged views on matters related to bilateral defense relations.

Pakistan’s contributions to regional security through counter terrorism

efforts and maritime security operations came up for discussion during the meeting.

The Ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment for partnership in promoting regional stability.