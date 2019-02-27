Pakistan,Turkey have long lasting relations: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said that Pakistan has strong brotherly long lasting relations with the Turkey.

He expressed these views while addressing a signing of agreement ceremony for establishment of Center of Excellence for Hospitality & Construction here at National Skills University.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here between the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The minister lauded the Government of Turkey for establishing a hospitality center in Pakistan to provide training and courses to Pakistani youth to help promote tourism industry and employment in the country.

Pakistan, he said, has beautiful areas for tourism and Turkey will cooperate to boost the industry in the country, adding that the government would provide peaceful atmosphere in that regard.

Promotion of tourism was the dream of prime minister; he said and added Imran Khan wanted to see Pakistan among the beautiful countries.

The country is facing major challenges including out of school children, unemployment and related to economy, he said, saying that Pakistan would achieve its targets in next four years.

He said that the friendly countries like Turkey would help Pakistan in resolving the prevailing issues.

The relations between the two countries would be further strengthened in future, he assured.

Earlier, in his address, Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that education is top priority of the present government.

Turkey, he said, would support Pakistan in providing quality education and training to youth.

“It is great pleasure for Turkey to support Pakistan in tourism, education and other sectors for socio-economic development of this country” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President TIKA Dr. Serdar Çam lauded the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey and said that dignitaries of both the sides signed MoUs in different sectors during this tour.

He added that we are investing in youth for development of the country.