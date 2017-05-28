Pakistan’s UN envoy gave no interview to Islamabad newspaper: Pakistani Mission

NEW YORK, May 28 (APP): The Pakistan Mission to the United Nations

Saturday described as “totally fabricated” comments attributed to the Pakistani ambassador to the UN in an Islamabad newspaper.

“An interview published in The Pakistan Observer of 27 May 2017

claimed that it was conducted by telephone with Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN,” a spokesman of the mission said in a

statement.

“In fact no such interview took place by phone or otherwise and the comments ascribed in this to the ambassador are totally fabricated,” the statement added.

The interview in question is about the situation in the Middle East.