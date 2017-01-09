Pakistan’s tour a big way to learning: Malaysian Head Coach

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): Head Coach of the touring Malaysia cricket team Bilal Asad Monday termed his teams tour to Pakistan ‘very important’ as it would boost teams performance before important international cricket assignments in coming months.

Talking to APP he said, “This tour is a big way of learning for my team and to overcome mistakes before its participation in the upcoming ICC’s World League and our bilateral series.”

He said Pakistan was a big cricket force at international level and they were very delighted to be in National Cricket Academy to play competitive cricket, learn finer points of the game and to improve the level of their game by playing one day and T20 games.

“The facilities here are very good, and our players will get a lot of exposure to compete to a higher level in our future cricket event”, he added.

“The players and the team management are here and are very comfortable and safe. I hope the tour will go well and we will come again in the future as well.”

He said he looked forward to an exciting cricket series and he was confident that his team would put up a decent fight to the home teams.

“We will be doing our best to exhibit quality cricket and we will be aiming to give tough time to our opponents”, he said.

Head Coach of NCA Youth XI Abdul Majeed said, “Pakistan is a safe country and the tour of associate member team is a good omen for Pakistan’s cricket. We are hopeful with the associate team coming over here will pave the way for the international cricket team to tour Pakistan soon.”

He said Malaysian team is a good combination of young cricketers who have the ability to learn.

“They showed good performance in today one day match and I anticipate similar performance from them in coming matches but we will do our best to beat them”, said the NCA coach.