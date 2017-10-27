Pakistan’s support for Kashmir cause unflinching

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday said Pakistan’s support for Kashmir cause was unflinching as it had never shown any weakness in its support for Kashmir.

Addressing Computer and Registration Distribution Ceremony, he urged media to highlight human right violations in Kashmir as new generation does not have sufficient knowledge about Kashmir. Pakistan is located strategically important place and most of the countries could not devour this reality.

Prime Minister handed over computers to Press Clubs president’s of ten districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).He also distributed (insurance) compensation amount among widows and journalists of AJK who lost their lives and got injuries.

He vowed to provide maximum facilities to journalist community.

Chairman AJK Press Foundation Justice Sadaqat Hussein Raja distributed registration certificates among the presidents of ten districts of AJK. President AKNS Aamir Mehboob, In Charge Rawalpindi Press Club Abid Abbasi, Chairman AJK Press Foundation Justice Sadaqat Hussein Raja and others.