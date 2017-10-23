Pakistan’s state of the art 2nd cycling Velodrom to be constructed in Peshawar: Junaid Khan

PESHAWAR, Oct 23 (APP):To provide a dream island for cyclists Pakistan’s second cycling Velodrome with the cost of Rs. 100 million will be constructed in Peshawar, Director General Sports Junaid Khan while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Championship held under the aegis of Director General Youth here on Monday.

The summary in this connection would be sent to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a day or two with a total cost of Rs. 100 million at the land at Ghari Baloch, Sardar Colony, Charsadda Road and also linking Ring Road on the other side. With the construction of the much needed Velodrome the long awaited demand of the ever-rising cyclists would be fulfilled, Junaid Khan added.

The Velodrome is just like a dream island for the cyclists to signify their desire to attain a path duly safe for the cyclists and certainly cyclists from Pakistan and around the world to be able to visit Peshawar for any of the cycling event, DG Junaid Khan said.

“We have already acquired a land of 72 kanals in the heart of Peshawar where a state of the art Velodrome will be constructed,” he further added. The government, he said, is very keen to have such like facilities for the youth looking after the ever-rising cycling talent in the province.

Peshawar will be the second City of Pakistan after Lahore to have this facilities next-year. “We are sending a summary to the Chief Minister and hopefully the project of the construction of a multiple purpose sports facilities (Velodrome) will add to the existing sports facilities would facilitate the talented youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and Pakistan in general,” Junaid Khan added. The project, he said, will be included in the next-year Annual Development Program (ADP).

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan has just one Velodrome facility in Lahore which was constructed 50-year back.

In his address, Director General Youth Ashandyar Khan Khattak on this occasion, said that KP Cycling Championship was financed by Directorate of Youth with the aim to establish coherence in between the youth of all seven Divisions comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand and Peshawar participated in the Race.

He said the government has allocated Rs. 1 billion for the youth wherein National Youth Carnival, International Marathon and many other youth developmental programs involving youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan would be organized.

Earlier, Peshawar clinched the overall winner trophy by securing 91 points, followed by Malakand with 46 points and Mardan got third position with 28 points respectively. Tanzeel Ahmad and Muhammad Saleem were declared joint best cyclists with 15 points each.

In the Individual Time Trials of 14km Tanzeel Ahmad won gold medal, followed by Khalid Khan and Aftab of Malakand. In the Scrach Road Race of 14km Saleem of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Umar Farooq of Mardan and Abdullah of Peshawar.

At the end, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, DG Sports Junaid Khan, DG Youth Asfandyar Khan Khattak gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and other position holders.