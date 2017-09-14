Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan endorsed by Turkey, Iran and China: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Thursday said Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan issue and its solution

was endorsed by Turkey, Iran and China in recent visits to these countries.

The minister said that meetings were held with high level leadership

of these three countries and issues of mutual interest were also discussed, he said talking to a private news channel.

Military operation conducted by forces of 16 countries

led by the US could not harness desired results in Afghanistan, he said.

He said Pakistan think that US policy was not viable for us and

we do not agree with that.

Situation created after United States President Donald Trump’s policy

statement was not welcoming for Pakistan, the minister said.

He said Pakistan recently organized a envoy conference and took

viewpoint of ambassadors about our foreign policy and suggestions to bring

improvements.

Khawaja Asif said that he would be visiting US to attend United

Nations session of General Assembly today.

Meetings would also be held with the political leadership of many

countries including Afghanistan and Russia during the visit, he added.

He said Pakistan wanted to tell the world about our achievements in

on- going war against terrorism.

Pakistan armed forces and civilians had rendered matchless sacrifices

in war against terror, he said adding that Pakistan had been fighting the war with its own resources.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had also been hosting Afghan

refugees for decades and that too at our own expenses.

He said Pakistan was evolving foreign policy with the consensus of

civil and military leadership and with thorough discussion in National Security Committee meetings.

The minister said under National Action Plan (NAP), appropriate

measures were being taken against banned outfits in the country.

He expressed grief over ethnic cleansing of Rohingya muslims and said

that Pakistan was raising voice against it. Pakistan and Turkey would form a

joint fund to provide assistance to Rohingya muslims.

Pakistan had also been raising Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiri

people, the minister said.

To a question, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that he was standing by with

his statement about making our house in order. We should always prefer national interest on our personal interest, he said.