ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):Sixth seed Saqib Hayat of Pakistan caused the major upset of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships when he eliminated second seed Arya Roghani of Iran in straight sets here at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex
on Wednesday.
Pakistan’s Saqib causes major upset in ITF Junior Tennis C’ship
