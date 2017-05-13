Pakistan’s response will lead to unintended consequences: India warned

RAWALPINDI, May 13 (APP): Indian army has been targeting

innocent civilians on both sides of Line of Control (LOC) in recent

past, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General

Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said.

“Any misadventure by Indian Army across LOC will be a

miscalculation, shall be responded with full force and could lead to

unintended consequences,” he warned India in a tweet.