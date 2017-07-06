Pakistan’s newly appointed ambassador presents credentials to President of Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador

to Afghanistan, Zahid Nasrullah Khan, presented his credentials

to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at a ceremony in Kabul.

The ceremony was followed by a courtesy call of the Ambassador

on the President. The Ambassador conveyed a message of goodwill on

behalf of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, said a press

release here.

The Ambassador reiterated that Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz

Sharif shared President Ghani’s vision of regional connectivity that

was essential for the prosperity of the region.

Ambassador expressed his determination to work for the promotion of

bilateral relations in all fields.