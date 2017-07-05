ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador
to Afghanistan, Zahid Nasrullah Khan on Wednesday presented his
credentials to Afghan President, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at a ceremony
held in Kabul.
The ceremony was followed by a courtesy call of the ambassador
on the president.
The ambassador conveyed a message of goodwill on behalf of the
president and prime minister of Pakistan.
According to a message received here, the ambassador
reiterated that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif shared
President Ghani’s vision of regional connectivity that was essential
for prosperity.
The ambassador expressed his determination to work for
promotion of bilateral relations in all fields.
Pakistan’s new ambassador to Afghanistan presents credentials
ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador