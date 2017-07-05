Pakistan’s new ambassador to Afghanistan presents credentials

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador

to Afghanistan, Zahid Nasrullah Khan on Wednesday presented his

credentials to Afghan President, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at a ceremony

held in Kabul.

The ceremony was followed by a courtesy call of the ambassador

on the president.

The ambassador conveyed a message of goodwill on behalf of the

president and prime minister of Pakistan.

According to a message received here, the ambassador

reiterated that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif shared

President Ghani’s vision of regional connectivity that was essential

for prosperity.

The ambassador expressed his determination to work for

promotion of bilateral relations in all fields.