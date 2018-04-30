Pakistan’s National Human Development Report to be launched on May 2

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):The launching ceremony of Pakistan’s National Human Development Report would be held on May 2 here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Prof. Ahsan Iqbal likely to be the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release
The event would be attended by Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Neil Buhne, UN Resident Coordinator, Ignacio Artaza, Country Director, UNDP-Pakistan, Samina Baig, Pakistan Mountaineer, UNDP National Goodwill Ambassador and Dr. Adil Najam and Dr. Faisal Bari, Lead Authors, National Human Development Report.
