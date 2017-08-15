Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated in Chicago with fervour

CHICAGO, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan’s flag was on Monday unfurled at the

Daley Center of Chicago, the city’s premier civic location, to mark the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s foundation.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by counsels general of several

countries and members of the Pakistani community.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky of Illinois Congressional District and the Cook County Clerk, David Orr also attended the ceremony. Special messages from the representatives of Governor Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago, Mayor Roger Claar of Bolingbrook and Attorney General Lisa Madigan of Illinois were delivered to the audience.

Speaking at the even, both the Congresswoman Schakowsky and Cook County Clerk Orr expressed their appreciation for the role of Pakistani-American community in the economic and social development of the USA.

In his remarks, Pakistan’s Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi,

congratulated the Pakistani-American community of Midwest on the 70th Independence Day. Despite many challenges, he said Pakistan is a robust democracy of 200 million talented people.

Tirmizi said that the younger generation of Pakistan is endowed with

exceptional talent and has a burning desire for advancement. They are making admirable contribution on the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and management all over the world, in a distinct manner. He urged the young generation of Pakistani-Americans to actively participate in the social and political life of United States.

At the end of the ceremony, the Consul General raised a 60×20 feet

Pakistani flag 200 feet in the central square of the downtown Chicago.