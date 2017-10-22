Pakistan’s future is very bright: Zubair

KARACHI, Oct 22 (APP):: Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has
said that Pakistan’s future is very bright and promising.
He was speaking at the 16th pre-Chief Executive Officers
(CEOs) summit held here on Saturday evening.
The Governor was of the view that the establishment of the
CEOs Club augurs well and would lead towards further
strengthening of the country’s economy.
He pointed out that Pakistan of today is quite different
from that of the year 2013. Law and order has improved and the
economy was strengthening. The active role of the private sector
is contributing towards poverty alleviation as well as creation
of employment opportunities.
Zubair stated that the energy crisis has come to an end to a
great extent and Karachi is again emerging as the city of lights.
He said that Karachi is the commercial and economic hub of
the country.
The president of the Pakistan Federation of Chambers of
Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Zubair Khalil, hailed the
formation of the CEOs Club and that it would help strengthen the
economy.
The president of the CEOs Club Ejaz Nisar welcomed the
participation of Governor Sindh in the programme.
