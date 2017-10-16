Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will be visiting Sri Lanka this week to take part in the 5th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to a message received here, Foreign Secretary will also call on Sri Lankan President H.E. Maithripala Sirisena, Hon. Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe and Hon. Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana during her stay from October 17 to 18.

She will hold in-depth discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests pertaining to the regional and international arena. The 4th round of talks was held in August 2014 in Islamabad.

She will also launch the “Pakistan Alumni Society of Sri Lanka”. Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy cordial and friendly relations in all walks of life that are firmly based on mutual trust, sovereign equality and mutual interests.

The visit of the Foreign Secretary would further contribute in bolstering the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka