Pakistan’s Foreign Policy gets a review as PM chairs a meeting at FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Pakistan’s Foreign Policy would get a review Friday as Prime Minister Imran Khan gets his first briefing on challenges and opportunities available to the country as the new government fully takes

charge.

Imran Khan got a briefing here at the Foreign Office by Secretary Tehmina Janjua along with senior officials.

The PML-N government completed its five-year term in office without appointing any Foreign Minister and managed it’s foreign affairs through Advisor Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi. Two foreign ministers served the previous government in last nine months.

The PTI government’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his first media interaction said Pakistan’s new foreign policy would “begin and end at Pakistan”. Vowing to further improve bilateral ties with all countries, particularly the neighbours, he said policy would be formulated to remove the trust deficit.