Pakistan’s first Super Kabaddi League begins today

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP):Pakistan’s Super Kabaddi League began on Wednesday (today) in Lahore,and will conclude on 10th of this month, under the aegis of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF).

Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Sarwar Rana said , the event will be

featuring 10 city-based teams: Peshawar Haiders, Faisalabad Sherdils, Gujrat Warriors, Gwadar Bahadars, Karachi Zorawars, Multan Sikandars, Sahiwal Bulls, Islamabad All-Stars, Lahore Thunders and Kashmir Janbaazs.

Sarwar said the foreign players in the league are from Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kenya and Iraq.Sarwar justified the low foreign participation in the league by saying that they wanted to give more chances to local talent, Private news channel reported.

The 10 teams will play matches on single league basis and the top two teams at the end of the league matches will play the final.