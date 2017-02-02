Pakistan’s first mini astro turf laid Edhi hockey stadium

KARACHI, Feb 02 (APP): Fulfilling its commitment to support and

promote sports in the country, Pakistan Navy has mounted the first

mini Astro turf of the country at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium,

here on Thursday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah inaugurated

the turf, says a press release of the Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah said Hockey is our national game and the

presence of renowned players here reminds me of our past glory in this

sport.

“Pakistan Navy has always strived to promote sports and healthy

activities in the country and Pakistan Navy is proud for taking

initiative to lay first of its kind turf in the country”, he added.

He also announced to lay one more mini astro turf at a suitable

place in Karachi.

The Admiral also expressed his hope that this Mini Astro turf

will facilitate in grooming the young players so as to bring back the

lost laurels in the game of Hockey. He urged other stake holders and

organizations to come forward and work to fortify the national sport.

Pakistan Navy, besides supervising the whole project, has also

borne all the cost including its import from abroad. The facility will

be used for six a side hockey and will go a long way in improving

techniques including dribbling, dodging, stopping and goal keeping of

the young players.

General Secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation, Shahbaz Senior in

his address said that it was a historic day for Pakistan Hockey and

its credit goes to Pakistan Navy. The Inauguration ceremony was also

attended by a large number of Ex Olympians, National heroes, PHF

officials and other dignitaries.

