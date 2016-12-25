Pakistan’s first kids band releases maiden song on Quaid’s day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Pakistan’s first ever children’s band ‘Jashn’ released its maiden song ‘Champion’ on Sunday, which was aired by various radio and television networks.

The band comprises Ibrahim, 12, Maham, 10, and Haadi, 7. The

composition is played by Ibrahim and synthesized by all the three siblings by pooling in their creative abilities, said a press release issued here.

The song ‘Champion’ is a motivational song sung by the band to inspire and encourage the spirit of perseverance and resilience among people.

The song was been released on the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to highlight his vision of seeing the

youth as being the real builders of Pakistan.

“We are inspired by the Quaid’s faith in the youth of the nation,

particularly the students, whom he called the nation builders of tomorrow if they equip themselves with discipline, education, and training for the arduous task lying ahead of them,” Ibrahim said.

Being students, the three siblings get their inspiration from daily school experiences and the tough routine confronted by today’s children. The lyrics are simple yet meaningful with a solid beat and strong engaging rhythm that grabs attention instantly.

The song focuses not only on the established high achievers of life

but also on the average individual who goes through the rigours and hardships of life with a firm belief in himself.

Its heartwarming melody, is a calming respite from the everyday

stress of life. This mid tempo, contemporary melodic song is a message oriented track highlighting the value of self conviction and hard work

for achieving excellence in life.

“Nobody is born a champion,” it asserts, “but becomes one with

conviction and purpose of character. Nothing can be more motivating than the conviction that there is a champion within each individual which can be unleashed with his personal efforts and positive traits of character.”

The band is working on its album which they plan to release in the summer next year.