Pakistan’s first ever Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League from August 28

PESHAWAR, Aug 26 (APP):Pakistan’s first ever Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League, which is an initiative of Peshawar Zalmi through the Zalmi Foundation will take place from August 28-31 here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Talking to APP, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said that the main aim and objective of this league is to promote interfaith harmony among the Madrasa students of different schools of thoughts and also provide them with a proper platform to showcase their talent.

He said after executing the first ever school league and global league, the number brand of PSL in terms of brand value, Peshawar Zalmi, brings the first ever Madrasa Cricket League with the name of “Zalmi Madrasa League” for which all arrangement have been given final touches.

He said, the students of Madrasa all across Pakistan are very much enthusiastic about the

league and are eager to be part of this historic moment. He disclosed that Zalmi Madrasa League is

joint venture of Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation and the World Council of Religions. The matches

will take place from August 28-31, 2018 in Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar.

Another important entity which is making this event possible is the keen interest taken by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan who extended all out support to the organizing

committee for providing free accommodation, transportation and implementation of the event.

“Certainly Peshawar Zalmi appreciated the support extending by Director General in this noble cause,” he said. “The first match will be played between Al-Haq Smashers and Al-Maqasid Fighters in Arbab Niaz Stadium on August 28, 2018. The semi-finals and final of the event will take place on August 31, 2018 at Arbab Niaz Stadium,” he added.

Chairman Javed Afridi has once again proved that Peshawar Zalmi is not just a cricket franchise but it is an entity that aims to promote sports in KP. Not only this, but the Zalmi Foundation has been involved in many projects to empower the youth and women.

“Our next objective is to bring in new ways to promote interfaith harmony,” he said, adding, Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League is the first step in bringing this objective to life.” Javed Afridi said that “Through

sports, the message of love, peace and prosperity can be spread throughout the world.

Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League will not just only provide the youth with a proper cricket platform but will also allow the exchange of ideas and thoughts among the different Madrasa students and promote healthy dialogues, he opined. Students belonging to different school of thought, Madrasas, will participate in the Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League, he remarked.

He said a total of 12 Madrasas teams comprising Al-Haq Smashers, Al Maqasid Fighters, Al Hilal Challengers, Al Wahda Hitters, Al Noor All Rounders, Al Khair Riders, Al Mutahidoon Creative, Ittehad Peace Builders, Al Fatah Record Sitters, Al Nujoom Risers, Al Qurra Stars and Al-Barq Thunders.