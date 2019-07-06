Pakistan’s exports to UK stood at Pound (£ 1270 mln) in 2018

LONDON, Jul 06 (APP):Pakistan’s exports to the United Kingdom (UK) in the year 2018 stood at Pound (£) 1270 million ( £1.270 billion), against the volume of Pound 1247 million (£ 1.247 billion) registered in year 2017 depicting a growth of 2 per cent, official sources said.

“Similarly, Pakistan’s imports from the UK in year 2017 stood at £ 746 million against the imports of £ 686 million registered in year 2018 showing a decline of 8 per cent “, the Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan High Commission London Muhammad Shoaib Zafar said.