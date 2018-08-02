Pakistan’s envoy for provision of best possible facilities for Hujjaj

JEDDAH, August 2 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Khan Hasham bin Saddique Thursday visited Makkah to review the Hajj arrangements made for the Pakistani pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj and asked the staff to ensure that best possible facilities were extended so that the pilgrims may perform their religious obligation without any problem.

Director Hajj Imtiaz Shah briefed the ambassador about Hajj arrangements and said as of now 76,000 Pakistani Hujjaj have arrived in Saudi Arabia; including 51,000 under the government Hajj Scheme and 25,000 under the Private Hajj scheme.

He said an effective Complaint handling mechanism was also in place to provide immediate relief to the Hujjaj.

The ambassador accompanied with Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan, Director General Hajj Sajid Yousafani, visited the Hajj Mission Hospital setup specially for the Pakistani Hujjaj.

The hospital has so far treated about 11,000 Hujjaj for different ailments and has distributed over 100 wheelchairs. The patients expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities in the hospital and conduct of the medical staff.

The ambassador also visited some accommodation buildings hired by the Hajj Mission for the Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah.

He talked to the residents who expressed satisfaction over the accommodation arrangements and the quality of food.

The ambassador appreciated the efforts of Hajj Mission for the excellent arrangements and asked the Hajj mission staff to maintain high standards of service.