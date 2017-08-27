ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): On the auspicious occasion of Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha the Pakistan’s Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah will remain close from August 30, to September 3.
According to press release received here, the embassy will resume
work from 4 September while, the Consular Services will start from
September 5, 2017.
Pakistan’s Embassy in Riyadh to be closed on Eid-ul-Azha
