Pakistan’s election to various UNESCO bodies demonstrates its strong credentials and constructive leadership role: FO

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Pakistan has recently been elected to various bodies within the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 39th Session of the General Conference held in Paris in November 2017, demonstrating not only the strong credentials that Pakistan enjoys within the multilateral arena but is a reflection of the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s constructive leadership role within UNESCO.

According to the foreign office, Pakistan has been elected to the following bodies of the UNESCO;

i. Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in Case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP) for four years term 2018-21.

ii. Intergovernmental Council of the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) for four years term 2018-21.

iii. Intergovernmental Council of the Management of Social Transformation (MOST) Programme for four years term 2018-21.

iv. Committee on Conventions and Recommendations (CR) for two years term 2017-19.

As member of various UNESCO bodies Pakistan will continue to proactively engage with other members and further our efforts to ensure that the organization’s work is guided by its ideals, especially on promotion of education

and science and respect for all cultures within the comity of nations.