Pakistan’s efforts for dialogue with Afghanistan to continue: FO Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal on Friday said that Pakistan would continue its efforts for dialogue process with Afghanistan regarding peace.

More meetings of higher authorities and working groups were expected in coming days to resolve all the matters between the two sides, he said while talking to a news channel.

Pakistan was seeking ways for fruitful dialogue with Afghanistan on all matters of mutual interest, he said.

Commenting on India, he said Pakistan wanted to resolve the issues between the two countries through dialogue.

He said popularity of domestic policies of India regarding Dalit and Muslim communities were plummeting.

To a question he said in Pakistan, media was enjoying full freedom.

To another question about Sikh Yatrees, he said Pakistan always provided all possible facilities to pilgrims coming from India to perform rituals, while the neighboring country made hindrances for Sikh Yatrees.