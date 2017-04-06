Pakistan’s economy to sustain 8-10% growth rate for next 3 decades: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and

Reforms, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that mainly due to

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the country could sustain

8-10 per cent economic growth for next three decades.

Addressing a gathering of international business leaders here

at a Business Summit, the minister said this high growth rate could

bring Pakistan among the top 25 economies of the world by 2030.

He said CPEC was providing huge opportunities to the

international investors who could take advantage of the

opportunities.

The two-day Summit was organized by Ministry of Planning,

Development and Reforms in collaboration with Martin Dow and

Nutshell Forum.

The aim of the event was to provide a platform for leading

business figures across the world to present their ideas and

effective business strategies.

Ahsan Iqbal said the whole world was now looking at this

project and concerned ministers of almost all European Union

Countries had met with him and expressed their wish to join Pakistan

by investing in CPEC.

He said this project could create connectivity in the region

and connect three billion population of South Asia, Central Asia and

China.

The minister added that the nine industrial zones being built

under CPEC, 85 million new jobs would be created.

He urged upon the international business leaders to play their

role in making Pakistan an Asian Tiger by exploiting huge

opportunities offered by the CPEC.

Highlighting Pakistan’s relationship with the United States,

the minister said when Pak-US relationships were on their peak, the

past governments had not the vision to understand the real strength

of US.

He said the actual strength of US lies in their education

system therefore the current government had established a knowledge

corridor with the US under which 10,000 Pakistani students would be

sent to the US in next 10 years who would study in top 200

universities of the US.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of US to Pakistan, David Hale said Pakistan and US were enjoying long standing bilateral relations in various sectors including business, trade, education and agriculture.

He said Pakistani entrepreneurs were capable of developing

innovative business ideas and they could compete any one on the

global scale.

He on the occasion also expressed his condolence over the

terrorist attack on a census team in Lahore on Wednesday in which 6

people including four security personnel killed.

Chairman Martin Dow Group Jawed Akhai said it was vital to

focus on developing the leadership in the country as the world on

the cusp of change and Pakistan was rapidly attaining its status as

a key economic hub.

“I hope that all the participants will take complete advantage

of the summit and learn from each others experiences”, he added.

As the world continues to recognize Pakistan’s potential in

different economic sectors, Martin Dow, pharmaceutical company,

continues to play a lead role in developing high quality of

leadership.

This has been further endorsed with the recent inauguration of

the company’s manufacturing facility in Meymac, France, by President

of the French Republic Fran‡ois Hollande, he added.