Pakistan’s economy moving forward: Tanveer Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan’s economy has picked up in

the last few years with improved law and order situation and

better energy supply.

He was speaking to a community meeting in Dubai on the

invitation of Ch Noor ul Hassan Tanveer, party President

(PML N) for the Middle East.

Consul General of Pakistan Brigadier ® Javed Hassan

was also present in the meeting, according to a press release

issued here on Thursday.

He expressed the confidence that the government would

be able to meet its commitments of ending the power shortage

crisis within its tenure.

Pakistan’s economic indicators were improving day by

day and there was unprecedented improvement.

Exports were growing and manufacturing sector was

witnessing remarkable progress, he added.

The Minister said that Pakistan’s foreign reserves had

increased; stock market was performing well and the bench mark

index PSE100, crossed 49,000 in January 2017 and was touching

new heights. Industrial sector had shown remarkable performance

and registered a growth of 6.8 percent during 2015 16.

International economic agencies were upgrading ratings

for the financial and economic stability of Pakistan. World

Bank has forecast GDP growth of 5.2 per cent for 2016 17.

Pakistan’s debt was also expected to fall below 60

percent of GDP by 2018. It has upgraded Pakistan’s long term

credit rating to B with a stable outlook.