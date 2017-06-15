Pakistan’s economic growth is creating a strong market for US brands: Steve Knode

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): The US Commercial Service (USCS) is leading

this week a delegation of Pakistani companies from Karachi, Islamabad, and Mirpur to the International Franchise Expo 2017, in New YorK – the largest franchise expo in the United States, and runs from June 15-17.

According to US Embassy statement Thursday, more than 400 exhibitors,

including leading US franchise concepts in a variety of sectors, will display their newest services and products.

At the expo, Pakistani companies will have the opportunity to negotiate

business deals with American franchise companies, bringing new high quality entrants into the fast-growing Pakistani consumer market. CS will support the Pakistani companies in attendance with Business-to-Business (B2B) matchmaking, and trade counselling.

Highlighting the importance of Pakistan’s participation in the expo,

American Commercial Counselor Steve Knode noted, “Many US franchise concepts have opened and thrived in Pakistan, and I think there is demand for much more. We are delighted to showcase other terrific US franchise brands at IFE to our Pakistani delegation members, who we hope will one day bring America’s best products and services to Pakistan’s consumers.”

The United States is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, and in 2016,

USCS led more than 200 Pakistani businesspeople to key US trade shows, ranging from poultry products and waste management, to information technology and solar power.

The US Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the US

Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. US Commercial Service trade professionals in over 100 US cities and in more than 75 countries help US companies get started in exporting or increase sales to new global markets.