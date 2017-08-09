Pakistan’s economic growth impresses Korean companies’

LAHORE, Aug 9 (APP): Economic growth of Pakistan has

impressed Korean companies and they are eager to establish

and develop their business operations here in collaboration

with their Pakistani counterparts.

These views were expressed by Speaker of South Korean

National Assembly Chung Sye Kyun while speaking at the

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President

Amjad Ali Jawa, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan,

Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Alauddin and MNA

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh also spoke while Chairman TEVTA Irfan

Qaiser Sheikh, Zafar Iqbal Ch, Zeeshan Khalil, Mian Abdul

Razzaq, Awais Saeed Piracha, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Tariq

Mahmood, Tahir Manzoor Ch, Syed Mukhtar Ali and members of

Korean Parliament were present on the occasion.

Chung Sye Kyun said that both countries were enjoying

good historic relations while a number of Korean companies

were already working in Pakistan successfully.

He expressed the optimism that the volume of trade

between Pakistan and South Korea was bound to increase as both

the governments were taking measures to get the desired

results.

He said that the Korean delegation had a number of

high-profile useful meetings with government officials and

representatives of private sector.

Provincial Minister Sheikh Alauddin said that both

countries had common history and supported each other during

testing times. He said that South Korea had played a

significant role in economic development of Pakistan and

completed many mega projects including Islamabad-Lahore

Motorway. He said the government was encouraging foreign

investment. Korean investors should come forward and avail

this opportunity, he added.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that exchange of

parliamentary delegations between Pakistan and Korea was

indeed a commendable activity. He said, “South Korea is

famous for its spectacular rise from under developed economy

to developed, high income economy in just a few decades.

It has a literacy rate of almost 100%. Its literacy,

education and agrarian reforms translated into industrial

growth.”

He said that education paved the way for innovation and

creativity. Industrial growth transformed the living standards

for the marginalized group and this was the only way to improve

the living standards, he added.

He said, “South Korea is one of the most popular destinations

for higher studies. We need to enhance relations and liaison with

South Korean universities which will help us in producing

hardworking and skilled employees.”

Abdul Basit said that South Korea had one of the largest

Pakistani communities in Asia. It also remained a popular

destination for many Pakistanis as they found equal opportunities

to contribute in that society and were playing excellent role in

all the segments of life, he added.

South Korea was pioneer in export led growth model, he said

and added Pakistan needed advice to increase its exports.

LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa invited the Korean

investors to take full advantage of the trade and economic

opportunities available in pharma sector of Pakistan at vast scale.