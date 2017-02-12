Pakistan’s development, stability news yelling in world: Barjees

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Minister of Kashmir Affairs Chaudhary

Barjees Tahir Sunday said that today the news of speedy development

and stability of Pakistan were yelling through out world.

Addressing the opening ceremony of gas provision to the

village Morr 48 Chak, Shah Kot, District Nankana, he said the

development could be seen in all sectors including agriculture under

the leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s foreign policy was now more vibrant and effective,

adding that the world was appreciating the government’s efforts for eliminating terrorism, he added.

Barjees Tahir siad that enemies’ efforts to isolate Pakistan

had been foiled on diplomatic level.

The minister said that participation of 37 countries in the

peace exercises organized by Pakistan Navy, proved that international countries were lauding Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

He said that Pakistan was now more stable and safe country for

which, the credit went to the Prime Minster’s best policies of the government and efforts of security institutions.