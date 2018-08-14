Pakistan’s destiny hinges on people’s vote: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said the co-incidence of celebrating the Independence Day and the general election contained a message that Pakistan was founded with the will of people and its destiny would be decided by their vote.

The people had once again attested to that reality on July 25 that their representatives could only be those whom they granted the certificate of representation, he added.

The president was addressing the main ceremony held here at the Jinnah Convention Center to mark the 71st Independence Day celebrations. Caretaker Prime Minister Justice retired Nasir-ul-Mulk, three services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats, students and a large number of people attended the event.

President Mamnoon observed that only those laws would be called fair which were enacted with complete honesty, sincerity and hard work by the public representatives. History told that only those laws became successful and accepted by the people which were made in accordance with their wishes, he added.

“The biggest advantage of such laws is that they do not require hard work, resources and force for their implementation, rather this national wealth is allocated for the service and welfare of the people,” he said.