Pakistan’s defence impregnable, any misadventure ensues humiliating defeat: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi has said today’s Pakistan, by the grace of Almighty
Allah, is much stronger and its defence is impregnable.
He said the enemies of Pakistan knew that its defence
was unassailable and any misadventure would certainly result
in their humiliating defeat.
In a message on the Defence Day, the prime minister said
today, Pakistan was a nuclear power and its military was even
more vigilant and better equipped.
“The entire nation is inspired by patriotism; and our
new generation is more enthused than ever. The citizens stand
shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces,” he added.
He said September 6, 1965 was a day in
the history that could never be forgotten.
It was a day when the Pakistani nation not only
defended the motherland, but also gave a clear and
unambiguous message to the world that Pakistan was fully
capable of defeating all aggression, no matter how stark, no
matter how cowardly, he added.
He said the Defence Day reminded them of those historic
moments when the enemy attacked the country in the darkness of
the night to capture Lahore.
The whole world saw that the valiant soldiers of
Pakistan’s armed forces repulsed the enemy with unsurpassed
valour.
“Our soldiers proved with their supreme sacrifice that
nations win wars not with armory, but with faith and courage,”
he added.
He further stressed upon demonstrating the national
solidarity of 1965 and said that they could only defeat their
enemies through strict adherence to the cardinal principles of
unity, faith and discipline as laid down by the Father of the
Nation.
“We cannot be divided in the name of religion, cast or
creed. With the help of Almighty Allah, Pakistan is on the
path of accelerated development and we are being viewed as an
emerging economy by the global economic community,” he
observed.
The prime minister said Pakistan’s military had been
victorious in the war against terror and proved its
professional excellence.
Operations Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fassad and Khyber-4 had
broken the backbone of terrorists, he added.
He said “It is essential that we maintain unity and
reaffirm our resolve to work for a peaceful and prosperous
Pakistan.”
On this occasion, the prime minister also paid tribute
to the great sacrifices of the unarmed innocent people of
Indian occupied Kashmir who had been fighting for their right
to self-determination.
He said Pakistan’s position on Kashmir was very clear.
This issue could only be resolved through United Nations’
resolutions and according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri
people.
He said use of force and violence could
not suppress the voice of the Kashmiris, who were struggling
for their inalienable right to self-determination.
He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide
moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of
Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their legitimate right
at every forum.
“Let us pay tribute to the great sacrifices of our
soldiers and martyrs, and all those who fought for the defence
of Pakistan; and let us reaffirm our resolve to protect and
preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our
motherland at all costs,” he added.
