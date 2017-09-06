Pakistan’s defence impregnable, any misadventure ensues humiliating defeat: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi has said today’s Pakistan, by the grace of Almighty

Allah, is much stronger and its defence is impregnable.

He said the enemies of Pakistan knew that its defence

was unassailable and any misadventure would certainly result

in their humiliating defeat.

In a message on the Defence Day, the prime minister said

today, Pakistan was a nuclear power and its military was even

more vigilant and better equipped.

“The entire nation is inspired by patriotism; and our

new generation is more enthused than ever. The citizens stand

shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces,” he added.

He said September 6, 1965 was a day in

the history that could never be forgotten.

It was a day when the Pakistani nation not only

defended the motherland, but also gave a clear and

unambiguous message to the world that Pakistan was fully

capable of defeating all aggression, no matter how stark, no

matter how cowardly, he added.

He said the Defence Day reminded them of those historic

moments when the enemy attacked the country in the darkness of

the night to capture Lahore.

The whole world saw that the valiant soldiers of

Pakistan’s armed forces repulsed the enemy with unsurpassed

valour.

“Our soldiers proved with their supreme sacrifice that

nations win wars not with armory, but with faith and courage,”

he added.

He further stressed upon demonstrating the national

solidarity of 1965 and said that they could only defeat their

enemies through strict adherence to the cardinal principles of

unity, faith and discipline as laid down by the Father of the

Nation.

“We cannot be divided in the name of religion, cast or

creed. With the help of Almighty Allah, Pakistan is on the

path of accelerated development and we are being viewed as an

emerging economy by the global economic community,” he

observed.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s military had been

victorious in the war against terror and proved its

professional excellence.

Operations Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fassad and Khyber-4 had

broken the backbone of terrorists, he added.

He said “It is essential that we maintain unity and

reaffirm our resolve to work for a peaceful and prosperous

Pakistan.”

On this occasion, the prime minister also paid tribute

to the great sacrifices of the unarmed innocent people of

Indian occupied Kashmir who had been fighting for their right

to self-determination.

He said Pakistan’s position on Kashmir was very clear.

This issue could only be resolved through United Nations’

resolutions and according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri

people.

He said use of force and violence could

not suppress the voice of the Kashmiris, who were struggling

for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide

moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of

Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their legitimate right

at every forum.

“Let us pay tribute to the great sacrifices of our

soldiers and martyrs, and all those who fought for the defence

of Pakistan; and let us reaffirm our resolve to protect and

preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our

motherland at all costs,” he added.