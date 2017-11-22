Pakistan’s cueists advance to round of 64 in IBSF World Snooker Championship

PESHAWAR, Nov 22 (APP):Pakistan’s top cueists advanced to the round of 64 after recording stunning performances in the ongoing IBSF World Snooker Championship Men, Women, Master in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

According to detail available here, in the group position Men event Mubashir Raza so far played four matches and qualify for the next last round of 64 by playing all matches, followed by another promising international who recently represented Pakistan in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan Asjad Iqbal also played four matches and won all by qualifying to the round of 64 despite being played the last match of the League round on Thursday.

Muhammad Asif played four matches in the League round and won three matches my losing one and also reached to the round of 64 with still one match to play of the league round. Muhammad Naseem Akhtar played four matches and won a single match by losing three consecutive matches and still a match to play. His qualifying to the rounds of 64 is only depending on his overall performance in the League round.

In the group position of the Masters event Muhammad Yousuf played four matches and won all by qualifying to the next round of 30 players. He has to play a match of the league round. Khurram Agha so far played three matches and won the same by qualifying to the next round of 30 players and he has to play the fourth match. Imran Shehzad won two matches and two lost but if he won the last league round match he would then move to the qualifying round.

Earlier, Mubashir Raza (Pak) beat Rafii Amrou (Morocco) 4-0, the score was (59-11, 87-05(53), 58-46, 65-50), Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat Yilmaz Yildrim (Turkey) 4-0, the score was (80-07, 71-13, 75-11, 114-09(69), Brendan O’Donoghue (Ireland) beat Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) 4-1, the score was (62-61, 103-0 (102), 47-60, 80-13, 66-09), Noel Rodrigues Moreira (Brasil) beat Imran Shehzad (Pak) 3-1, the score was (32-80, 85-01(66), 64-13, 72-0(42).