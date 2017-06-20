Pakistan’s cricket victory enthusiastically celebrated in Brooklyn (New York) and Chicago

NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 20 (APP): Scores of Pakistanis celebrated

Pakistan’s big victory against India in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy Finals on Sunday in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City.

Cricket fans, who had gathered at Pakistani restaurants along the Coney

Island Avenue to watch the encounter on giant screens, erupted into jubilations as they took to the streets following the fall of last Indian wicket. They danced and raised ‘Pakistan Zinda Bad’ slogans, waving Pakistani flags.

Police officers guarding the Coney Island Avenue — also known as

‘Little Pakistan’ because of heavy concentration of Pakistanis — were offered sweets and photo opportunities by ecstatic Pakistanis.

Partaking in the impromptu event was the popular ‘dhol’ player, Mohammad

Boota, commonly known as “Boota Dhol Wala”. The sound of his drum beats could be heard from blocks away.

There were even fireworks as people were offered free Pakistani sweets,

which were given out by a neighbourhood store in honour of the win. Pakistani music and chants were heard for half an hour, finishing right before the evening prayers.

In Chicago, the vibrant Pakistani community also held celebrations to

express their joy over Pakistan’s victory.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Chicago, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, thanked all

Pakistanis in the Midwest who sent congratulatory messages to the Consulate through phone calls, emails and social media.

In a message to the community, he said Pakistan’s win was a proof of

what determination and hard work could achieve.