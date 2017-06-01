Pakistan’s continuous relief, rescue operations in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): In order to mitigate the post flood and

mudslides situation in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Navy continued its activity by actively participating in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Sri Lanka through deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar with embarked Allouete helicopter since May 30, on the directive of the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

According to a message received here Thursday, Pakistani relief team

established three medical camps on May 31 across severely flood hit districts of Horana, Malwana and Raxapana and provided treatment to approx 350 patients including women, children and elderly.

Approximately 60 Children were also provided with drinks and eatables as part of humanitarian assistance.

The two technical teams also paved their way across flood affected areas and decontaminated 42 drinking water wells in vicinity of Kalutara area, thus successfully restoring water supplies for local populace.

In addition, specialized diving teams successfully reached to far flung

areas through swampy patches to rescue stranded people in high tide areas of Angoda and delivered relief goods along the way.

The efforts of Pakistan Navy teams were commended by Commander Sri Lankan Navy and Secretary Divisional Secretariat district through direct calls to established camps.

On June 1, a medical camp has been established at Sampath Restaurant in district Anguruvatota as requested by Sri Lankan Navy. Upon establishment of camp, PN personnel distributed mineral water to the local populace which reported to be thirsty and in need of fresh water since long.

A large number of residents gathered at PN medical camp with various

diseases/ injuries and are being treated with utmost care by concerned staff.

A diving team along with necessary gear and lifesaving equipment is

contributing in water transportation and establishment of PN Medical Camp and also involved in humanitarian assistance in the area.

The two technical teams have reached at divisional secretariat MILLANIA

as requested by Sri Lankan Army and successfully decontaminated a total of 16 wells indicated by Sri Lankan Army.

The two medical teams are also at appropriate alert onboard Zulfiquar

with requisite medicines and lifesaving equipment for subsequent deployment as required by Sri Lankan Navy.

Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka is providing all necessary support to the officers and men of PNS Zulfiqar towards accomplishing their professional task in a well-coordinated way.

Defence Advisor Col Rajil Irshad Khan has played a key role for

coordination between the two sides.

This visit of Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR to Colombo is aimed at

providing all out support to Sri Lankan nation in order to overcome the after effects of recent floods and mudslides.