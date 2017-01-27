Pakistan’s conducive business environment provides plenty of opportunities: London Mayor

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): The Lord Mayor of City of London, Dr. Andrew Parmley Friday while appreciating the conducive business environment in Pakistan agreed that there were plenty of opportunities for investors.

Parmley was heading a high level British delegation that visited the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Friday.

He highlighted that improved security situation in the country was a good omen, and needed to be highlighted in a forceful manner with international investors.

The Lord Mayor also talked of the long history of cordial relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of closer economic ties.

He thanked the SECP for hosting him and expressed the hope that his trip would pave the way for more such visits to Pakistan.

Dr. Andrew Parmley was accompanied by Richard Crowder, Deputy High

Commissioner, Islamabad, and Belinda Lewis, Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi, and Director, Department of International Trade, Pakistan.

The delegation comprised of representatives of public and private sectors, and included Peter Estlin, Sheriff of the City of London and Ben Cackett, Head of Export and Investment, Economic Development Office, while the SECP side was represented by the Chairman, Commissioners and senior officers.

Earlier, the SECP chairman, Zafar Hijazi, welcomed the delegation and emphasized the close relations between the peoples and governments of both countries, which are based on historical ties and continued support of the British government for Pakistan’s development.

He highlighted that such visits are necessary for building closer economic ties and bringing the two countries closer in terms of their cooperation to promote trade and investment. He thanked the Lord Mayor for visiting Pakistan and the SECP.

The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on the working and achievements of the SECP.

The comprehensive regulatory reform work undertaken by SECP in the last 2 years came under discussion.

The development road map of the SECP with respect to Capital Markets, Islamic Finance and Insurance sector were also discussed in detail.

The presentation was followed by questions about the capital markets and the opportunities that Pakistan offers. The questions were answered by the SECP team.