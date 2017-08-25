Pakistan’s commitment to implement CPEC remains firm: Ambassador Khalid

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (APP): While highlighting the all weather strategic

partnership between Pakistan and China, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid Friday said the friendship with China enjoyed across the board support in Pakistan, cross cutting political affiliations or ethnic diversity.

He made these remarks while speaking at a conference on China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) organized by Pakistan Study Center, Fudan University here.

The Conference attended by seasoned diplomats, policy makers, academics

and experts from both Pakistan and China, discussed various aspects of CPEC, its progress and the way forward.

The notable participants included Ambassador Masood Khalid, Ambassador

Sha Zukang, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Professor Song Zhihui, Professor Sun Hongqi, Professor Tang Mengsheng, Dr. Rifaat Hussain and Consul General Naeem Khan.

In the inaugural address of the Conference, Masood Khalid said that the

two countries had been close partners for the past six decades and this friendship would gain greater heights in future.

He said that Pakistan’s commitment to implement CPEC remained firm and would not be affected by recent political developments, adding, the process of CPEC implementation would be accelerated.

The ambassador said that Pakistan’s foreign policy was focused on promoting peaceful neighbourhood based on the principles of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.

As regards terrorism, no country has done more than Pakistan to counter this menace.

He stressed that U.S. President Trump’s recent statement ignored the enormous sacrifices given by Pakistani nation.

Pakistan has been and will continue to be part of the global counter terrorism efforts and will not allow the use of its soil against any country.

He emphasized that the international community needed to work with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism.

Masood Khalid elucidated that the threat to peace and security could not be isolated from the complex interplay of regional geopolitics, continued existence of festering disputes like Jammu and Kashmir dispute and hegemonic policies pursued in our region.

The conference participants in their interventions highlighted the importance of CPEC for development of Pakistan, China bilateral economic cooperation, trans-regional linkages and its impact on regional economies.

They underscored that President Xi Jinping’s visionary initiative of One-Belt-One Road of which CPEC was a flagship project, would accrue huge dividends for the economic development and prosperity of the people of the region.

They viewed its criticism as motivated and self-serving and expressed confidence that the initiative would have transformative effect on the lives of the people of Pakistan and accelerate the process of socio-economic development of the country.