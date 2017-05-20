Pakistan’s case on Jadhav strong: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Saturday said that Pakistan had

a strong case against the jurisdiction of the International Court

of Justice (ICJ) to hear the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan

Jadhav was strong and based on merit.

Talking to editors and senior anchor-persons here, he said

when the hearing of Jadhav’s case would start in the ICJ Pakistan

would get a chance to highlight and prove the Indian involvement

in anti-state activities in Pakistan, including terrorism, terror

financing, insurgency and spy activities.

He said India claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav was a common

man, but he himself had confessed that he was an Indian naval

officer and spy, used a fake passport to enter Pakistan, and

was involved in numerous subversive activities in Pakistan.

India would not succeed in its nefarious designs as

it could not conceal the subversive acts carried out by its

of its Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, he added.

Sartaj Aziz said Kulbhushan Jadhav had been convicted as

per law and Constitution of Pakistan and therefore, “our stance

against him is based on truth and reality.”

Even an Indian Judge had admitted that India had made

a mistake by taking up the case of Kulbhushan at the ICJ as

it would pave a way for Pakistan to highlight the Kashmir

issue at that forum, he added.

The Advisor said there would be no compromise on the

issue as it was a matter of Pakistan’s national interests

and security.

We will try for early hearing of the case and present our

stance courageously and vigorously at the ICJ, he resolved.

He said the ICJ had not issued any order with regard to

India’s consular access to Kulbuhushan.

Replying to a question, Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan wanted

an amicable solution of the Kashmir issue as per the United

Nations resolutions.

Islamabad, he said, would continue political, moral and

diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle

for right to self-determination.