ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Pakistan’s new High commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar presented his credentials to Governor General of Canada, Julie Payette at a ceremony held at Quebec, Canada.
Presenting the credentials, the high commissioner expressed his determination to work hard towards fostering strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Canada, a press release received here Saturday said.
Pakistan’s Canada envoy presents credentials to Governor General
